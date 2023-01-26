ARE YOU A CHEESE LOVER? WELL GET THIS.
The website 'Sleep Junkie' is looking for five 'dairy dreamers' to find out if eating cheese at bedtime gives you nightmares.
Sleep Junkie, a website that conducts different sleep studies, is looking for five "dairy dreamers" to help its researchers test the theory
Here's the deal:
1. You must eat cheese every night before going to
THE WEBSITE "SLEEP JUNKIE" IS LOOKING FOR FIVE "DAIRY DREAMERS" TO FIND OUT IF EATING CHEESE AT BEDTIME GIVES YOU NIGHTMARES.
HERE'S THE DEAL : EAT CHEESE EVERY NIGHT BEFORE GOING TO SLEEP-- AND THEN WRITE ABOUT HOW YOU SLEPT AND ABOUT ANY DREAMS OR NIGHTMARES.
YOU MUST BE AT LEAST 21, HAVE A DEVICE THAT TRACKS SLEEP... AND YOU MUST SLEEP ALONE DURING THE TRIAL.
AFTER THREE MONTHS, THE DAIRY DREAMERS WILL BE PAID ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS...PLUS A REIMBURSEMENT FOR THE CHEESE.