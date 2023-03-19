YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga is introducing a new program to help heart disease patients. One way they hope to do that is by helping people better understand food.
The 'Heart and Sol' program is called the 'Heart and Sol ' program. It's in partnership with YMCA and Parkridge hospital.
It's a 12-week program that includes services to educate patients about heart health.
"Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, and heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States of America," said Megan Vermeer, Director of Health Innovations and Corporate Relations.
It's a problem Vermeer says employees with YMCA hopes to combat with a 12-week program to educate patients on heart health with clean eating habits.
"It's 100% whole-food plant-based meals that are delivered to the doors of these folks who are dealing with heart disease, and not only do they get the meals for them and a family member, they also get a 12-week program with a health coach."
The food is prepared by local teens alongside chefs and medical staff.
Vermeer says healthy food can enhance a patient's quality of life.
"So they can bring the food from the ground to the table into the kitchen and then heal somebody from their heart and soul."
Vermeer says donations will help fund this program at no cost to patients.
15 patients from parkridge hospital have already begun the pilot program.
She says those interested in participating must receive a referral from a health care professional before joining.
Those spots are limited now, but they hope to expand services.
"The goal is once we raise additional funds, we can open up to all of our other medical facilities in Chattanooga so that we're all working towards the same goal together.
Again, spots for the trial are already full, but Vermeer tells me they hope to run two more cycles later this year.
YMCA is taking donation from the community. Options include opportunity for people to co-sponsor a patient for $750.
You can also Text 71-7777 to Heart and Sol.