Last year the YMCA of Chattanooga prepared 555,000 free healthy meals and served them across 80 sites in Chattanooga, Cleveland, and North Georgia.
According to Feeding America.com 1 and 8, children face hunger.
In a study by Triple A State of Play, about 58% of students in Tennessee depend on school lunch.
With school coming to an end, that leaves some students without only one meal per day.
Chief Marketing Officer of the YMCA Cara Standifer says that's where they come in.
Meals are available to all children regardless of race, color, sex, or age.
The meals are also provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. With the program providing several meals, volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve, and deliver them.
Here is the link to sign up to help.