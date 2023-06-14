It's that time of year again when families are taking more vacations which means more time at the beach on boats and swimming pools.
Officials with the America Red Cross said at least 80% of kids who have grown up in a household that makes less than 50k a year don't know how to swim officials with the YMCA say they want to change that.
"it only takes a couple of seconds for a child to slip underwater and you do not notice, and they drown," said Cassie Singleton.
According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of unintentional death for children between the ages of 1 and 4. Cassie Singleton aquatic director at the YMCA says that number could decrease tremendously if parents take advantage of programs that help kids learn to swim no matter their age, race, or financial situation.
"That's one of our biggest missions this year to be able to reach those families that can't afford the swim lessons and be able to go out into the community and get them in or help them be able to come in here," said singleton.
Singleton says the YMCA offers children free swimming lessons every year during the last week of April and it teaches them everything from safety basics to learning how to swim.