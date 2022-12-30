As COVID took a downward turn, the war in Ukraine was just ramping up.
2022 began with national headlines, but ended with big news at home.
Here's a look back at some of 2022's biggest stories:
They don't want to fight': Ukrainians in Chattanooga march to support their home country
Ukrainian-Chattanoogans showed their support for their home country shortly after Russia invaded the Eastern European country.
'Little Lambs Daycare' worker indicted on 28 new counts, accused of starting the fire in February
James Carpenter is facing charges for a fire that broke out at Little Lambs Daycare in Cleveland. Investigators said he admitted to drinking on the job when the fire broke out. He's scheduled to go to trial in January.
Tim Kelly announces appointment of Celeste Murphy as new police chief
Celeste Murphy was named Chattanooga's first female police chief in February. She promised to focus on deterring violent crimes.
Former Tennessee Rep. Robin Smith pleads guilty to fraud charge on Tuesday
State Representative Robin Smith resigned in March over her involvement in a massive political fraud scheme. Investigators said she and former Speaker of the House Glen Casada got kickbacks for helping a company get approved as the state's mailer program vendor.
Woman who filed baptism complaint against HCSO deputy found dead in home
The woman who accused a now-former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy of baptizing her against her will was found dead inside of a home in Soddy-Daisy. Shandle Riley is suspected to have died of a drug overdose. Her estate has taken over the federal civil rights lawsuit.
Ocoee Whitewater Center's original creator 'sickened' by fire
A massive fire burnt the Ocoee Whitewater Center, which reopened about a month later. The center was built for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. We still don't know what caused it.
Local 3 News remembers Chief Photojournalist Lee Broome
The Local 3 Newsroom lost a valued member of our team in May. Chief Photojournalist Lee Broome died at 36 in May. We miss him every day.
One suspect arrested in connection to McCallie Avenue mass shooting appears in court
In June, four people died and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue. It was the second mass shooting in a week. The week before, six teens were injured in a shooting on Walnut Street.
Police warned 'The Blue Light' about possible gang activity almost a year ago, suspended officers' extra employment on Station Street in December
Another shooting in June sent people running on Station Street. A Local 3 News investigation that month revealed police had expressed concerns about gang violence in the area.
Newly elected officials in Hamilton County ready to take on their roles
In August, Hamilton County voters ushered in new leadership at every level. Weston Wamp was elected the county's first new mayor in more than a decade. Coty Wamp was elected the county's first female district attorney. The county also swore in six new commissioners and five new school board members.
$270 million worth of development coming to South Broad with new Lookouts stadium
County commissioners and city council members approved funding for the development in the South Broad District, including the new stadium for the Lookouts. Ground is expected to be broken this summer.
Marion County Detective and THP trooper mourned by community after tragic helicopter crash
A Marion County detective and commissioner and a Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant were killed in a helicopter crash in August.
Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth with an outpouring of emotion
Queen Elizabeth II died in September after almost 70 years serving as the British monarch. She was succeeded by her son, Charles III.
No SRO assigned to fill East Ridge High School position after controversial arrest
A Hamilton County School Resource Deputy asked to be reassigned after a controversial arrest of an 18-year-old student was caught on camera. Tauris Sledge was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault.
Mayor Weston Wamp opposed by County Commissioners on county attorney status
Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously blocked attempts by Mayor Weston Wamp to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, beginning months of legal civil war.
Chattanooga says goodbye to award-winning actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan
Chattanoogans mourned a legend in October. Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car accident at 67-years-old.
Hamilton County District Attorney explains why countless residents have been evicted from Budgetel Inn
In November, more than 100 people living in an extended stay motel in East Ridge were evicted over safety concerns. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said she signed off on the shutdown because of dozens of drug-related police reports and registered sex offenders living in the motel with children.
Body of Jasmine Pace found off Suck Creek Road
A nine-day search for 22-year-old Jasmine Pace kicked off right before Thanksgiving when she was reported missing. Jason Chen, a man she met online, was charged with her death. Her body was found in Suck Creek days later.
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat
Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated UGA football star Herschel Walker in the runoff election for Georgia's senate seat in December.
Parkridge drops appeal opposing CHI's plans for new hospital
A months-long legal battle over a new hospital came to end in December when Parkridge Health System dropped its opposition to CHI Memorial's new hospital in Catoosa County.
Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously approves new Tyner Middle/High School funding
Tyner Students ended the year with good news. Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously approved the $17 million in extra funding to make the $96 million project happen.
Hamilton County Hazmat team cleans up gallons of diesel fuel from train derailment in Collegedale
A train wreck in Collegedale shut down a portion of College Drive East and Apison Pike in December. Two people had minor injuries.