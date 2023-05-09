Xavier joined the Local 3 team in May of 2023 as a Reporter/Anchor. He is from Montgomery, Alabama, and is a huge Alabama Crimson Tide fan. (Roll Tide) Xavier is excited to cover stories in the Scenic State.
Before joining Local 3, Xavier was a reporter for the NBC affiliate WFLA News Channel 8 In Tampa Florida, where he covered everything from politics to one of the 3rd costliest Hurricanes in history. (Hurricane Ian) Prior to that Xavier was a reporter at WVTM 13 in Birmingham, Alabama. There he covered stories ranging from searches for missing women and children to city leaders caught using racial slurs. Before then, he was an Anchor/Reporter in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he covered the death of Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley’s birthplace.
As a child, Xavier was always the talkative, theatrical child, and somehow those traits stuck with him into adulthood, which led him to the career path he is in now.
He has six years of journalism experience and always had a passion for telling stories.
Xavier is a three-time alumnus of Troy University, where he holds a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and two Master’s in Strategic Communication and Human Resources.
When he is not reporting, Xavier spends most of his time and money collecting sneakers ranging from Nike, Adidas, and Jordans. Xavier is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.
If you see Xavier out, say hello and tell him where you can find the trendiest sneakers and of course any story ideas.