Kim Lewis was a young single mother in her 30’s when she started noticing what seemed like some common symptoms.
Kim Lewis, Heart Disease Survivor says “I thought I had a cold and the doctors diagnosed it as bronchitis and walking pneumonia, various things. I had a nasty cough. Trouble laying down.”
But the symptoms persisted.
Kim Lewis says “Finally the doctors put me in the hospital and figured out I had gotten a viral infection that had caused me to have heart failure.”
Kim says she could not believe the diagnosis. That was something that happened to older people, not a young woman in her early 3o’s.
Kim Lewis says “Heart failure is supposed to be for older men in their 70’s. So as a young mom that was no where on my radar. It petrified me. I was lost not sure what direction to go in next.”
There was no known history of heart disease in her family. And although she worked at a local YMCA she was not good about going to the doctor and keeping up with her numbers.
Kim Lewis says “I wasn’t very good at going to the doctor. I was busy. I had things to do.”
So she thought. But that has definitely changed. Kim has changed her lifestyle. Staying active and eating a healthy diet. And she encourages others to always put your health first.
Kim Lewis says “I take care of me first so that I can take care of others.”