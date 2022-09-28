Kim Lewis was a young single mother in her 30’s when she started noticing what seemed like some common symptoms.

Kim Lewis, Heart Disease Survivor says  “I thought I had a cold and the doctors diagnosed it as bronchitis and walking pneumonia, various things.  I had a nasty cough.  Trouble laying down.”

But the symptoms persisted.

Kim Lewis says  “Finally the doctors put me in the hospital and figured out I had gotten a viral infection that had caused me to have heart failure.”

Kim says she  could not believe the diagnosis.  That was something that happened to older people, not a young woman in her early 3o’s.

Kim Lewis says  “Heart failure is supposed to be for older men in their 70’s.  So as a young mom that was no where on my radar.  It petrified me.  I was lost not sure what direction to go in next.”

There was no known history of heart disease in her family. And although she worked at a local YMCA she was not good about going to the doctor and keeping up with her numbers.

Kim Lewis says  “I wasn’t very good at going to the doctor.  I was busy.  I had things to do.”

So she thought.  But that has definitely changed.   Kim has changed her lifestyle. Staying active and eating a healthy diet.  And she encourages others to always put your health first.

Kim Lewis  says “I take care of  me first so that I can take care of others.”

www.aha.org

