It's not too often we see Chattanooga area products playing professional baseball at AT&T Field. This week is extra special. Not one, but two local guys are in the starting rotation for the Montgomery Biscuits, as they pay a visit to the Lookouts.
Out of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and 120 minor league-affiliated clubs, it must have been fate that landed Soddy Daisy's Logan Workman and Heritage's Cole Wilcox on the same roster. This week, the pair gets to return to the place where they first found their love of the game.
Playing in Chattanooga this weekend almost didn't happen. Two pitches into his first start of the year, Workman strained his oblique and was sidelined for two months.
Wilcox knows a thing or two about recovery. He is playing his first full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. The Heritage alum has found success, fanning 81 batters in 17 games this season.
On Wednesday, Workman pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out four. But the roaring crowd when he exited the game might be what he remembers most.
Wilcox will make his start in the Biscuits-Lookouts series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15.