A Chattanooga woman who recently had her Facebook account compromised by a hacker wants to raise awareness to help prevent it from happening to someone else.
A few weeks ago, Martha Henry got a message on Facebook from what seemed to be one of her friends.
The friend claimed that he lost his phone, recently got a new one, and was trying to get his contacts back.
All the friend needed was her phone number and email address; Henry said she had been in a similar situation, so she shared her information.
"I went back to my computer to finish what I was doing and then gave the friend a call. He said no, Martha, I didn't send you anything, and I thought, really? He said well, let me tell you, I am hacked too. Then I got on my Facebook to see, and I couldn't get on it. It was just blocked, and it surprised me, and I didn't know what to do," Henry said.
Henry said the hacker changed her email, password, and account name to Gabriel Nicholas.
She eventually tracked down the hacker's email and reached out in hopes of getting her account back.
"The hacker emailed me and wanted me to give him my information on my phone and my credit cards and everything, and he would give me back my Facebook. I told him this isn't going to happen; I told him you need to give me my Facebook back and that I needed this. That's my family, my friends; I've lost it all," Henry said.
Henry said Facebook could not get her account back, and 15 years' worth of pictures and videos of friends and family are gone.
Better Business Bureau President Michele Mason said what happened to Henry is common.
"Unfortunately, with so many subscribers, we know there is probably a lot of reports they are getting," Mason said.
"In her case and other cases, we're finding that it isn't always getting resolved like we would hope," Mason said.
Mason said it is important that people make passwords difficult to keep hackers away.
"We're still told that the most common password people are using is 123456, and so scammers can easily hack in if they know your email address that is associated with an account, so the most difficult you can make it, the better," Mason said.
Click here to recover your Facebook account.
Click here to report a hacked account to Facebook.
Click here to report a scam to the Better Business Bureau.