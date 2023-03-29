"I had a green light, the person opposite of me, I'm assuming they had a flashing yellow, and thought that they had enough time to turn," says Hubbuch.
Hubbuch says a car turned in front of her on Hixson Pike and North Point Avenue on January 15th.
On January 1st, Chattanooga Police implemented a new policy, where officers would only respond to the scene of a car crash under certain circumstances.
Hubbuch's accident was deemed self-reportable by dispatch. But, she says she's encountered confusion in trying to get things remedied.
She says she had to pay a $1,000 deductible to her insurance company to repair her damaged car. She will not get the money back if she is found liable.
"My biggest concern at this point is the financial repercussions as far as insurance goes," Hubbuch says.
She says she did not exchange information with the other driver because each spoke with an officer.
"I didn't have any communication with the other person," Hubbuch says. "I didn't really know that I was supposed to."
Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton says Chattanooga Police were not on the scene. Turns out, those were Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies at the accident.
Hubbuch was given a link to a report form to submit to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Lieutenant Kevin Akins says in a self-reported accident, get personal information of the other driver involved. Both drivers should take photos of both vehicles at the scene.
"Take pictures. Before you move the vehicles, take pictures of where you're at, take pictures of the vehicle," Akins says. "Both drivers should do this."
As of Wednesday, Hubbuch says she has gotten the name of the other driver from police. But, says both drivers claim the other is at fault.