A Hamilton County woman is sharing her gift of photography with the world and teaching others an important lesson about living in the moment.
Izzy Massey, 21, expresses herself through photos.
She was born with a disability but is finding her ability with her camera.
Her mom, Jana Massey, says her purpose came into focus one day when she captured a beautiful photo of a sunset.
“We said this probably needs to be printed because it's gorgeous, let's see what it looks like,” said Izzy’s mom.
They turned Izzy’s eye for beautiful pictures into a business in 2019
and called it ‘Find Your Is-Ness.’
“The "is" is what she captures. What is, what is actual,” Massey told Local 3 News.
Izzy speaks in pictures and shares her gift with the world.
Her family hopes she can be an inspiration to others, encouraging others to find their purpose as well.
She prints her pictures and sells them at antique fairs, markets, and through Instagram and Facebook. She sells a variety of products, including notecards, which became extremely popular when the pandemic began.
Izzy enjoys taking pictures of animals, nature, sunrises and sunsets. People even started asking her to come to their homes to take pictures of their favorite pets, beautiful trees and farm animals.
Massey said they give some of the proceeds from sales to special education programs at schools that Izzy has attended.
When she’s not taking pictures, Izzy is working part-time at a fast food restaurant or spending time with her favorite animals - horses.
“I ride horses and I teach how to ride horses,” Izzy told Local 3 News.
Izzy’s Equine Therapy is in Soddy Daisy at Hearts and Hooves Corral.
Izzy is changing how the world sees people with disabilities one picture at a time.
“It gives people hope. I really do think it gives hope to others to just never give up,” said Izzy’s mom.
'Find Your Is-Ness' will be at Vintage Market Days of Chattanooga April 8-10th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.