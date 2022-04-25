A woman convicted of shooting and killing a man on Labor Day in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Iesha Jones was found guilty last month of shooting Norman Sullivan. The felony murder charge already holds a life sentence.
Iesha Jones entered the courtroom, approached the podium, and made a statement to the victim's family. She said her actions were a mistake.
"My name is Iesha Jones. I want to apologize to the family of Norman Sullivan...um, I just, everything was a mistake, it was an accident and it happened," Jones said.
Her defense attorney, Hannah Stokes, argues Jones is already facing a life sentence for first-degree felony murder and the range of years in prison for other charges, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and reckless endangerment should receive the lowest sentence possible.
"Your Honor, if she lives to finish out her life sentence she will be 76 years old. And we would argue as to the other 3 counts that a life sentence is more than plenty to punish her for any involvement in this we would ask that all of the counts...the court would impose the lowest sentence possible in range and that they would run concurrently with the life sentence," Stokes asked.
AnCharlene Davis, the supervising prosecutor, on the case argued Ms. Jones did not do this act by accident and she had absolute intention to kill Norman Sullivan.
"She understood that Mr. Gillispie had a gun and she demanded that he give her the gun throughout the course of this offense.
So there is no mistake about it, there is no accident, there is no minor role that she played. She took a very active step to participate in this particular offense," Davis said.
Judge Don Poole reiterated it was a very sad event with sad consequences.
"Just like a lot of cases that sadly come before the court, absolutely no reason why life was taken in this case there is absolutely no reason whatsoever, but life was taken," Judge Don Poole said.
He continued with her full sentencing. She received 6 years for voluntary manslaughter which will be merged into her first-degree felony murder life sentence, aggravated robbery...twenty years, and reckless endangerment...two years.
"She's got a life sentence already...um, she's young, but assuming that she served that sentence um, she'll be a great deal older. I'm saddened about that. I'm saddened that anybody has to go to the penitentiary. All of those sentences will be concurrent with each other," Judge Don Poole said.