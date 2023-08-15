The Georgia Department of Public Health gathered EMS agency data from across the state. Both Whitfield and Murray counties had a decrease in EMS Drug related overdose trips from the October through December 2022 to January through March 2023 periods. Although neighboring counties including Union, Towns, and White had at least a 75% increase in EMS drug related overdose trips.
People between the ages of 25 and 44 experienced the most suspected drug overdoses in March.
The Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center is open Monday - Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Additional hours are available by appointment.
The center provides free substance abuse services to Whitfield and Murray County residents. Services include individual counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive processing therapy, trauma therapy, accelerated resolution therapy, and post-traumatic stress disorder therapy.
Call (706)980-3418 to make an appointment.