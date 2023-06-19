There are ten days left to appeal 3rd grader TCAP scores if a child did not pass the standardized test.
There are two possible ways for students to move on to the 4th grade if they did not perform well on the standardized test.
Guardians can either choose for their 3rd grader to do summer school or they can appeal the score.
Students can appeal if their score is at or above the 40th percentile or if a catastrophic situation happened before the test that impact their ability to perform.
Students with a "below" score cannot appeal, but are eligible for free summer school or additional tutoring during the school year to move on to the 4th grade.
The form to do this is linked here and has to be completed by June 30th.