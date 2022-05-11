Covid cases have surged more than fifty percent in the last two weeks from the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
With summer plans on the horizon, experts believe there is a wide variability of what this spread could look like so be cautious.
"There's a very wide variability of what this could look like over the next several weeks. I don't think that there is any doubt that we will see an increase in number of cases and likely we'll see an increase in number of hospitalizations as well but what has been reassuring over the last several weeks as cases have started to trend up...we've not seen a similar increase in hospitalizations with prior increases in cases," Dr. Jay Sizemore, The Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Erlanger Hospital System said.
People are back to living a level of normalcy this upcoming spring and summer travel season.
This will be the first without Covid-19 restrictions in most areas since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Jay Sizemore said if you're at risk, be cautious.
"We need to take kind of a grated approach if you're going to be at risk for severe illness and death because you're old or your immunocompromised or perhaps you're unvaccinated...you're probably going to need to be a little more careful than those individuals who are young and or fully vaccinated," Dr. Sizemore said.
The New England Journal of Medicine reports new versions of Covid-19 are getting better at evading protection from vaccines and various infections.
"I think the threat to our community is real if we started to see a variant that evades the immune responses that we're able to generate...we start getting people sick and start filling up our hospitals again and not only threatens the health of those individuals that are infected...but it also threatens the ability of those individuals that aren't infected just to get the routine healthcare they need for other severe illnesses."
Experts say there could be one hundred million cases by fall and winter.