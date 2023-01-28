Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
-
UPDATE: McKamey Animal Center works to reunite woman and her dog after she was left behind with a note
-
Three Cleveland restaurants fail inspections this week
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-75 in Georgia
-
UPDATE: Search continues for missing Sevier Co. minors, possibly traveling together
-
Unclaimed $4 million lottery ticket in Tennessee
-
Pair identified in apparent murder-suicide in South Pittsburg
-
Lilo receives a special visit from her owner, McKamey Animal Center hopes to reunite them
-
Chattanooga police arrest 3 teens in Thursday night armed carjacking
-
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, Chattanooga police searching for suspects