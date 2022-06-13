Welcome Home of Chattanooga Founding Director Sherry Campbell said they've been working to connect people with affordable long-term care for people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness.
"We opened in 2015 and our main goal was to provide shelter, love and family type care for people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness and needed somewhere to go for care," said Campbell.
Campbell said they realized last year they were caring for people who were dying prematurely from cancer because they didn't have shelter.
"There's some types of treatment that you can't get if you're living outdoors because your immune system is lowered by the treatment."
To help these individuals Welcome Home of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Tumor Clinic opened a second cancer respite home.
"Which will hopefully save lives, so we can get folks off the street, get them treated for their cancer and give them lots of love and help them find supported permanent housing," explained Campbell.
The new home will be a three bedroom with each person having their own room and sharing a kitchen. Each room will have a lock on it, so that they will have their privacy.
Campbell said their new goal is to create a whole community of care, as they are only one of two places in Tennessee to provide this type of service.
"In 2020, we purchased almost 5 acres in East Chattanooga and it already has 3 buildings on it and we're working on the third house which we hope to have open at the end of the year."
Campbell is hopeful they'll have four homes ready to welcome people with open doors by 2024.
"You know the focus is on shelter and taking care of each other...I've seen lives change when people are reminded that they are loved, that they are important," expressed Campbell.
Welcome Home of Chattanooga is in need of volunteers to help have dinner with patients, be apart of the garden club, help them get to appointments and a variety of other ways you can lend a helping hand.
If you're interested in learning more about various volunteer opportunities, click here.