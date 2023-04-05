The poor road conditions in a Walker County neighborhood are taking a toll on their pockets and vehicles.
Sheila Massey and her brother have lived on Browns Hollow Road for many years.
Massey says County leaders have addressed her concerns, but with the gravel you see here now, after storms, the potholes that were covered up are still there.
"We live out in the Country, and you know it's just bad," said Massey." Being on a set income, I'm just going to say it."
Massey has reported the road conditions for years; she says each time potholes are fixed, they reappear.
"Right now, I have a Doge 88 Ram sitting up there; it's my husband's," she said. "I don't take it up and down this driveway because it's so bad," She continued. "It makes the glasses rattle in it."
Massey's brother, Dean Brown, says most of the gravel brought in to cover the damage has been washed away.
Brown says the problem is impacting the roads and their pockets.
"I busted shocks in a pothole that was 4-hundred bucks to fix, and the financial burden and the bind that we're all in, we can't afford to handle it right now," Brown said.
A Walker County spokesman sent us a statement about the road conditions.
Joe Legge said voters rejected funding for Road maintenance and repairs last year.
He said some roads were fixed over the last four years, and county leaders know places still need attention, but there's no money.
"We pay our taxes, and we deserve better; that's all I can say," said Brown.