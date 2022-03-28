A month ago, a portion of a road on Harrison Pike in Bradley County was washed away by floods.
Residents who travel the road are ready for it to be fixed since drivers coming both ways are forced to use one lane.
"Somebody is going to get hurt, or the road is going to get worse, and we are going to be in real big trouble then,” Bradley County resident Donna Lee said.
Lee travels Harrison Pike four times a day taking her grandkids to and from school and sporting events.
She said the drive is dangerous now that a portion of Harrison Pike in Bradley County was washed away by floods.
She said the issue is causing traffic to build up, especially in the mornings.
"If I am running late, I have to wait twice through the light, but I try my best, not to run late,” Lee said.
On top of all of that, she said people frequently run the temporary traffic lights that have been set up to direct traffic.
Michael Sanders lives right across the street from where the road is washed out. He said the Tennessee Department of Transportation needs to come up with a way to prevent this from happening a third time.
"I think they need a long-term solution. Like I said, this has happened twice in two years, and this time, it is worse. And I am still not sure if it might continue into the other lane until they get something done,” Sanders said.
Sanders has an idea in mind of what TDOT should do.
"Personally, I would like to see a some kind of a bridge put in, so they will not have to keep worrying about drainage tunnels under there,” Sanders said.
TDOT released the following statement:
“Last month we completed an emergency repair on Harrison Pike (SR-312) at lane mile 4.8 in Bradley County when a drainage structure failed during the Christmas Holidays and the route had to fully close. Shortly after re-opening, heavy rains damaged another section this time at lane mile 3.2. The road is still passable, but it was necessary to install a temporary traffic light and reduce traffic to a single lane. TDOT is developing a permanent fix and are in the process of acquiring materials needed to make this repair. We hope to be under construction at this site within the next 30 days if we can get those materials in the next couple of weeks. We do apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”