Warrants: Daycare owners told witness they weren't evacuating building because it was nap time

The man arrested after a fire at Little Lambs Daycare Center in Cleveland has been released on a $135,000 bond.
James Carpenter was arrested and faces 27 counts of child neglect charges. So far, the charges he's facing are unrelated to the fire itself.
Shortly before noon on Thursday, firefighters responded to the daycare. Just a minute after they were called, they found the exterior part of the building was fully-involved.
When investigators arrived, however, they found several open alcohol containers in the daycare center. Carpenter admitted to drinking at least four shots and two beers and was immediately taken into custody.
"When I saw that this part was what caught fire, I lost it. I panicked," said Hannah McClain, whose daughter has attended the daycare for more than a year. Her classroom is closest to the exterior part of the building which caught fire. "Has this been going on the whole time that Hadley’s been here? Panic. Disgust.”
His arrest warrants explain a witness tried to help people inside. He told police the owners of the daycare did not immediately cooperate.
"He spoke to the daycare owner...who advised him that they were not going to evacuate the building because it was the children's nap time," Carpenter's arrest warrants explain.
The main part of the building remained mostly untouched and no one was injured.
"The fire began on the exterior part of the building," said Adam Lewis, spokesperson for Bradley County Fire Rescue. "Luckily, it did not breach the inside too terribly much. There is some smoke damage inside.”
In accordance with state law, the daycare center is inspected annually. The building was last inspected in March and showed no significant problems, according to Lewis.
"I was literally jumping in my car," said Harley Gray, whose daughter has gone to the daycare for about four months. “Oh my goodness, this is one of her teachers. Her actual teacher. And I was like ‘welp;, she’s not going there no more."
Both McClain and Gray said they were both considering new daycares.
"You could tell all of the other kids were scared and shocked and she was like 'mommy, they were all crying!'" said Gray.
Investigators were on scene Friday collecting evidence. Lewis said a cause could be determined as soon as the middle of next week.
So far, no charges have been filed in relation to the actual fire.
"I feel a lot better," said McClain. "But, I still felt like there was more to the story."