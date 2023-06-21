Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff have secured a 12.2 million dollar grant to invest in rural broadband across northwest Georgia.
A 185-mile fiber route will be constructed across eight counties between Chattanooga, Tennessee; Bremen, Georgia; and Atlanta, Georgia.
According to the 2022 Georgia Broadband map, over 28,000 Georgians stand to benefit from this latest investment.
It was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . The project is expected to take two years to complete.