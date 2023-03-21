The Stadium of 1,000 Dreams is getting a face lift.
Now known as Jim Frost Stadium, the field will turn 25 years old next month.
Chattanooga City Council approved a donation to convert the field to turf in January.
Since opening in 1998, Frost Stadium has hosted the Southern Conference Softball Championship nine times. The United States National Team played an exhibition game at Frost Stadium in June 2000. It also was in the spotlight for the 2001 SEC Softball Championship.
Currently, the UTC softball team is playing on the side fields at Warner Park until the conversion is complete.