Good Monday. We will see any lingering showers tapering off through the evening with some partial clearing of the sky. Temps this evening will be in the low 60s.
Tuesday we will start with temps in the mid-50s and a few showers here and there. The afternoon will be warm and mostly cloudy with a high of 77.
Wednesday we could also see a few spotty showers through the day with warm temps ranging from 62 in the morning to 80 in the afternoon.
Thursday a front will move through. It will bring us some scattered thunderstorms. There is a low risk for severe storms, but this day will need watching. The high Thursday will reach 74.
Friday will be dry with a cool morning in the 40s and a high in the afternoon of 76.
We will have another chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday with a high of 77. Sunday will be dry save a stray shower or two. The high Sunday will climb to 74.
