We caught up with the Walker County Schools Superintendent who says he hears their concerns, but says its up to the state to decide which books can be removed.
Family members spoke at the Tuesday night's school board meeting about books they say need attention.
A grandparent says she found a book by Stephen Chbosky in the hands of her granddaughter. She says it contains vulgar and explicit language.
"How did this X-rated book get into the Walker County School library? My second question is what is the educational value of this book," Kimberly Gibson said.
Another frustrated parent, Jenn Smeiles, says loved-ones should have control of what their children are reading.
"Parents are the sole protectors of their children. So they can guide their children in whatever way they see fit," said Smeiles. "Schools are not in that position."
She says parents should have more access to resources, so they can make conscious decisions on reading materials.
"They need to be doing random checks, and going into libraries picking up books .. seeing what's in there.">
The Walker County Superintendent says they are working to address issues raised by parents.
He says the school system is in compliance with a state law that passed last year. It provides an avenue for parents to report materials they believe are obscene.
"We have a policy IKBC, it's posted on our website," said Damon Raines, the Superintendent. "There's a process for parents of enrolled parents to go through if there is a question about a book."
He says its important to look at the book as a whole and not just a piece of it.
While school Board members can reconsider books, materials must fit state criteria.
"The board is committed to making sure our kids are taken care of," he said. "We've proven that here in Walker County for years we'll continue to prove that."
Parents can read up on those policies on the Walker County School Boards website, click here to access a direct link.