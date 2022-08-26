Georgians are helping Georgians, even those thousands of miles away.
A few members of the Walker County Fire and Rescue are headed to the country of Georgia to train their firefighters.
The group left on Friday and hopped on a 17-hour flight to the country of Georgia for their two week journey.
“The Georgia National Guard has a training coalition with the county of Georgia. We were approached earlier in the year about going over and assisting with some training with them as a part of their training coalition. This is a continuation of what has been taking place for the last several years,” James Yearout said.
James Yearout is the Assistant Chief for Walker County Fire and Rescue.
He explained that over the next nine weekdays, his team of three will be training 30 firefighters.
“It will be in the mountains and cliff stuff. We are not going to do any caving unless they take us caving for the recreational side of things. Everything will be above ground. It is essentially the Georgia state firefighter training that we do here. We are going to take it and implement it there for them.” Yearout said
Eric Ashburn, another member that's going on the trip, says this experience will educational for everyone involved.
“I think it is going to be challenging as we work through language barriers and move forward. The program that we are going to teach it very technically driven, so it has a lot of factual information from breaking strengthens and load capacity to very physical in the fact that we will be going through the mountains and hiking through it,” Ashburn said.
He is glad the team was given the opportunity to do something to this capacity.
“I think Walker County was looked at leaders in this industry. It was a huge compliment to us and so to be able to represent Walker County and the state of Georgia in the country of Georgia is very exciting,” Ashburn said.