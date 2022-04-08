A second support letter was submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Health by Walker County Board of Commissioners for the CHI Memorial proposal to build a new hospital.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners has supported the proposal since day one.
They issued the first letter back in march to the state, advocating for the new hospital, but felt there was a need to issue another when learning there was opposition to the proposal by Parkridge.
Upon submitting the letter to the Georgia Department of Community Health, it was brought to the Walker County Board of Commissioners attention that the proposal received opposition from Parkridge Hospital, they said the new hospital would reduce care for Walker County residents.
“'It is actually only about five minutes down the road, and for many folks in our community that is a negligible amount of travel time involved especially when you are talking about being able to stay in state. For many members of our community the travel time is actually going to be reduced,” Public Relation Director Joe Legge said.
Legge said it surprised the board that Parkridge Hospital took that strong of a stance.
“Let our board of commissioners who are elected to represent the people of Walker County, speak for the people of Walker County,” Legge said.
Legge states a number of reasons of why the new CHI memorial hospital needs to be built.
“The building is really, really old and has a number of maintenance issues. That causes headaches for our residents, and they have appointment scheduled at that hospital facility, and if something happens like a pipe burst or some other maintenance issue occurs. They have to cancel appointment for people who have taken off from work, taken off from school, or they have to relocate them those services,” Legge said.
It will also increase the amount of hospital beds to 64, right now the current hospital only hold about 20 or less.
Legge said the people of Walker County and surrounding counties deserve to have access to good health care services.
“It will stand to benefit the entire Northwest Georgia region because it is not just a hospital that is located there. They are looking at a whole medical services campus that will have physicians’ offices and other outpatient services that are available,” Legge said.
Legge is hopefully that the state will take the letter the board sent into consideration, along with the other letters, and petitions that have been sent from Northwest Georgia counties.