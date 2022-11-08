Lines started at eight in the morning at the North Chattanooga Recreation Center.
Voters tell Local 3 news their experience was quick and easy.
Polls opened at eight in the morning state-wide in Tennessee. Lines were already stretched through the doors but residents said their wait was not long at all.
They said their experience was positive and issues like the economy and education brought them out to the polls.
"It was wonderful today. They were well organized. You present your ID, check it off, give you a ballot, fill it out, rip off the top part, and put the other in the machine. I was in and out in like ten minutes and there were people ahead of me too," Hamilton County Resident, Mary Smith said.
"This is one of the most important elections. Of course, we say that a lot there's a lot of things that are not going well right now and some things in our educational system that are just ridiculous," Chattanooga resident, Stephen Holmes said.
Voting in Tennessee will be open until eight o'clock tonight.