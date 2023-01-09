Following another record-setting year with the placement of 30,716 wreaths in December 2022, the wreaths will be retired (picked-up) on Saturday, January 21, 2023, starting at 8:30 am.
Volunteers are needed; no registration is required, just come and park at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on the right side of the road – trucks removing the wreaths will park on the left side.
Anyone desiring to remove a wreath from a loved one’s grave, please remove the wreath prior to January 21, 2023.
GIFT MATCHING OPPORTUNITY
Until January 17, 2023, each $15.00 donation made to Wreaths across Chattanooga will be matched by Wreaths across America; for the match, go to chattanoogawaa.com (click on “Sponsor a Wreath” and follow directions) or mail a check payable to Wreaths across Chattanooga, P. O. Box 4154, Chattanooga, TN 37405.
ABOUT WAA CHATTANOOGA
Wreaths Across Chattanooga is a non-profit, who’s mission is to ensure every veteran is honored with a wreath each year at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
They rely solely on donations and all sponsorship dollars go towards honoring our local Veterans.
All resources of the Wreaths Across Chattanooga Committee goes toward raising awareness and financial support for Wreath Placement Day at Chattanooga National Cemetery. They have no paid employees.
WREATH RETIREMENT DAY
- Chattanooga National Cemetery
- Saturday, January 21, 2023
- Starting at 8:30 am
- Park on the right side of the road
To learn more about the organization, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.chattanoogawaa.com/