Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in town on Friday for the official launch of Volkswagen first electric SUV, the ID4.
The ID4 was completely assembled right here in Chattanooga.
Governor Lee said he is impressed with design inside and out after getting an official look at it.
“I went over there and opened the door and sat down in it and it just makes you want to drive it. The technology that is inside the vehicle. These new vehicles are not just electric vehicles, but they have digital technology throughout,” Governor Bill Lee said.
Governor Lee said producing this electric vehicle will continue to put Tennessee at the top in this industry.
“Tennessee leads the county in automotive manufacturing, partially electric vehicle manufacturing and this plant right here is a shining example,” Lee said.
Over the past two years, Volkswagen has hired over a thousand employees to make the ID4 possible.
Volkswagen Chattanooga President Chris Glover said the company believes that electric vehicles are future and that is why they have invested in them.
“The primary goal is that we see the electric vehicle market is going to grow substantially over the next decade. Certainly, reaching a level of probably 50-percent in the U.S. market. Our goal is to capture as big as slice in that market as we certainly can,” Glover said.
So far three-thousand ID4s have been produced, before the end of the year Glover said the plan is to produce 12-thousand more and continue to grow.
“Up to 90-thousand vehicles that we want to produce next year, so we have a lot of work ahead of us, but for now we celebrate the small victories. The car is on the road, the quality is great, and we are looking forward to customers driving around Tennessee, the U.S, and all across the country,” Glover said.