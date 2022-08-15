Twitter users got quite a scare after a video of a rattle snake was seen slithering across a trail near Snooper's Rock.
Chattanooga Zoo Herpetologist, Max DeGroot confirmed to Local 3 News the snake was in fact a Timber Rattlesnake.
DeGroot said these snakes are among several of the venomous snakes found in the state of Tennessee like Cottonmouth snakes and Copperheads.
"That is their home, they are out there. There is a lot of them. However, most of the time they want absolutely nothing to do with you," said Degroot.
These snakes can be up to 5 ft long and are commonly known to prey on small rodents and insects like rats and grasshoppers.
DeGroot says despite their appearance, these rattle snakes are our friends in nature, he say they help keep our rodent population down.
He says if hikers come across one, don't be afraid.
"You're terrifying, your huge. They want to go on their way, and they want to live their life," added DeGroot.
If you are bitten, stay calm and try to keep your heart rate down. Call 9-1-1 and never attempt to suck out the venom yourself. He notes this can do more harm than good.
Most hospitals in Tennessee have anti-venom they can administer to help reverse the effects.
So if bitten, seek professional help immediately. If left untreated, symptoms can be deadly.