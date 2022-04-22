An art gallery in Chattanooga is helping homeless artists achieve their dreams.
The Hart Gallery on East Main Street is providing opportunity and a second chance.
"I would tell you first and foremost, we're a family. A collection of artists who get to come together and create art on a regular basis,” said Hart Gallery Director Courtney Chandler.
The nonprofit’s mission is simple, using art as a way to help the underserved.
"They might be homeless, they might have a disability, maybe they're a veteran or one of our low income seniors in the community,” Chandler told Local 3 News.
The gallery gives artists like Bill Sera a chance to express himself and a sense of pride.
"I look at photographs and pick elements from each one of them and put them in the drawings. I'm trying to pick the right color scheme to go with this you know,” said Sera describing his artwork.
"When it comes to art, you've got to do what speaks to you. You've got to do what you know,” continued Sera.
The gallery provides a way for Sera to make a living by selling his art.
“Everything I've done has gotten me stable now. There was a time when I was unstable, doing the wrong thing,” continued Sera.
The gallery allows artists a place to create, showcase their talents and sell their artwork.
The artist keeps 60-percent of the proceeds from the sale, 30-percent goes to the gallery and 10-percent is donated to a charity of the artist's choice.
“We have artwork that is as little as $20 and then I have pieces that range up to $500,” said Chandler.
Buying art supplies and running the gallery isn't cheap.
Next week, the Signal Centers is hosting its first ever fundraiser ‘Extravaganza’ on Thursday to help support the Hart Gallery.
"It's not only art. It is fashion. It is a knock your socks off, shake and shimmy art event,” said Chandler describing the event.
All original local artwork is being donated to be auctioned off to continue fundraising so the gallery can continue changing lives.
"To come into this space every day and be surrounded by the beautiful artwork that's on our walls, I can't think of a better job,” said Chandler.
Tickets are still available for the Hart Gallery's first ever ‘Extravaganza’ on Thursday, April 28th from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.
You can also bid on one-of-a-kind handmade designer dresses influenced by famous paintings.
Here is a link to learn more about the event.