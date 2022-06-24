Former Local 3 News journalist turns simple act of kindness into a movement

A simple act of kindness can change a life, just ask journalist Tim Pham.
Young professionals/journalists: I am giving away some of my ties! 8 yrs ago I opened up my first paycheck in TV for a whopping $600! I worked 3 jobs just to get by, let alone buy ties for work. If you need a tie, DM me. All I ask is that you pay it forward one day. #PhamilyTies pic.twitter.com/QAyeoT8t6H— Tim Pham KREM 2 (@UpWithTim) March 22, 2022
The former Local 3 News anchor and reporter has started a pay-it-forward movement that's become bigger than he ever expected.
A few months ago, Pham, the morning anchor on “Up with KREM” in Spokane, Washington, tweeted that he wanted to offer part of his tie collection to struggling young professionals and journalists to help them with their wardrobe.
In the proposal to his Twitter followers Pham said, “Eight years ago I opened up my first paycheck in TV for a whopping $600! I worked three jobs just to get by, let alone buy ties for work. If you need a tie, DM me. All I ask is that you pay it forward one day.”
Pham was blown away by the response.
“I had no idea it would catch the attention of so many and be shared so many times. It has reached over half a million people,” Pham told Local 3 News.
Hundreds of people from all different professions have reached out to inquire about the "Phamily Ties" giveaway.
“I did have a lot of young anchors and reporters reaching out to me letting me know that they are also struggling, the pay isn’t great and that they only have one or two ties,” said Pham.
Officials at a jail also contacted Pham to request ties for inmates leaving the prison system. A high school reached out to ask for ties for students to wear to prom. Coworkers asked Pham to give ties to other coworkers who needed them.
In all, Pham has given away nearly 150 ties and shipped them all over the world.
“Everywhere from New York, Georgia, I gave away some in South Carolina, someone in Australia received a tie,” said Pham.
Others have jumped in to help too. A local logistics company offered to sponsor the shipping and a laundry company volunteered to clean the ties.
‘Phamily Ties’ has been featured in USA Today, Yahoo News, MSN and several TV magazines online.
“I didn’t do this to get any of the attention, it’s been really great to see so many people have interest in this but really I just want to fill people’s feeds with positivity and something good,” said Pham.
Pham says he’s currently out of ties to donate, however, he’s in the early stages of partnering with people to do more giveaways next year.
“I think we can all make a difference wherever we are whether it’s a tie, a hat, a shirt, whatever it is, Pham told Local 3 News.
The well dressed Pham, known for his positive attitude and kind heart, spent three years at Local 3 News as an anchor and reporter and had a huge following throughout the Tennessee Valley. Many of his loyal viewers even started a group called the #PhamClub on social media.
Pham moved to Spokane in 2019 but still loves to visit Chattanooga whenever he can.
He had this message to share with Local 3 news viewers.
“Hello to Chattanooga. I miss you all so much. I think about all of you all the time,” said Pham.