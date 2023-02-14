Hopefully every one is spreading the love to the most important people in their lives today. We checked out the McKamey Aniaml Center who have a few pets that could use some of that love.
"I know I've personally experienced multiple times.. shelter pets are great additions to the family," said Lauren Mann, Director of Advancement for McKamey.
Mann says today is their final day for valentine specials. One of the specials is called the blind date. You can read the description of a dog and get matched based on your personalities.
"And then we'll bring them out to you, so before you even see the dog you might already be in love," said Mann.
They're also offering $14 adoptions for their top 25 longest residents. They have 2 for 1 adoptions for animals that can't be separated, especially on Valentine's Day.
"And then any one who is a year old, dog or cat that has been here for a while is 50% off their adoption fee," said Mann.
Mann says they've been focused on getting their oldest residents adopted.
"We are still dealing with a capacity crisis like every other shelter in the country, we have dogs here that have been waiting well over a year to be adopted," said Mann.
This includes 3 year old Denali, who we've told you about before. He's been at McKameys for more than a year, longer than any other dog there.
"And he loves to give snuggles and kiss you, so he would be a great valentine's adoption," said Mann.
If you and your partner have been thinking about adopting, Mann says they might enjoy a valentine's surprise.
"So yeah if someone is interested in adopting a pet for their partner, they're more than welcome to come down," said Mann.