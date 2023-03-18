The spring version of Homecoming Week is returning to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
This year a new event is on the dockett, the zooTC mobile petting zoo.
Various animals will be brought from Bagby’s Critter Corral to Chamberlain Field—including a highland cow, two donkeys, a sheep and her lamb, an alpaca and rabbits and goats of varied colors.
The animal affair is a collaboration of the UTC Library, the Center for Women and Gender Equity and the Office of Student and Family Engagement.
I Love UTC Week, a spring semester tradition since 2014, will take place on campus Monday through Saturday, March 20-25.
Throughout the week, iconic downtown lights shine blue and gold to show I Love UTC Week spirit, I Love UTC Week buttons are available in the Library (Sponsored by the Library), and donation bins are located around campus for Scrappy’s Cupboard Food Drive.
More than a dozen events are on the I Love UTC Week calendar, including:
- Monday (March 20): Make Your Own Bouquet, Lupton Hall Room 120, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Monday (March 20): I Love UTC Week Yard Party, Chamberlain Field, noon-2 p.m.
- Wednesday (March 22): Spring Job and Internship Fair, University Center Tennessee Room, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday (March 22): Club Sports Expo, Chamberlain Field, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday (March 23): Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and UTC Business After Hours Networking Event, University Center Tennessee Room, 5-7 p.m.
- Friday (March 24): “zooTC” Petting Zoo, Chamberlain Field, noon-3 p.m.
- Saturday (March 25): Family Game Night, University Center Tennessee Room, 6-8 p.m.