Rabbi Lewis also says it makes the Jewish community feel uncomfortable. Local 3 News also spoke with a student who wants people to speak up and speak out against false statements.
Carter Jordan, a student at UTC who is part of the Jewish community says he found the flyers on campus.
The flyers were posted along McCallie avenue, he says the problem with these flyers is that it creates a narrative that could put people in the Jewish community in harms way.
"It just makes statements and it cites them to pretend like it looked and did its research," said Jordan. "But, it really just made broad misleading statements and cited sources that have nothing to do with the statement they made. "
He believes this type of rhetoric could put students like him at risk.
"It's an issue because it makes us the Jewish community feel uncomfortable and more specifically young people Jewish students on the UTC campus," said Rabbi Craig Louis.
Rabbi Craig louis who is head over the Mizpah congregation over by UTC'S campus says he's been in touch with faculty and staff that are now afraid of what's next.
Rabbi Louis says he fears what could happen if people continue to misinterpret the flyers.
While, the sources cited on the flyers are from reputable Jewish organizations, the information shown does not relay the same message.
Rabbi Louis says people who are less informed on the history of the Jewish community may otherwise believe what they see.
"So people would say, oh they must have sources, it must be true and they don't bother to check the sources themselves, they're going to think it has more gravatis than it does," explained the Rabbi.
The Rabbi believes there are people who would like to see a divide between the Black and Jewish community in Chattanooga.
Students say they are unhappy with how the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga responded after the flyers were found.
Our team has reached out for comment, but have yet to hear back.