Chattanooga is a hub for the freight and shipping industry. UTC will be providing a new resource for future employees who are on the move.
“With the large amount of the third party logistics companies in Chattanooga, the career possibilities are endless," Ginger Duggan, Assistant Director for Business Development for UTC Professional education said.
UTC will launch a new freight broker program starting in January 2023.
The idea was born in March after a focus group highlighted the need of employers in the Chattanooga area.
“If you are looking to get into the freight broker industry in ninety days of training this can lead to a lifetime career of opportunities,” She said.
The program will provide individuals with skills like sales and will also help candidates stand out to future employers and thrive in the growing industry of logistics.
“UTC wants you to help accelerate your career with the ability to book new business quickly. It will reduce the cost for employers, you’ll learn key industry concepts, and gain sales skills and competitive advantage on day 1 of your new job,” She said.
Employer partners have agreed to interview candidates who complete the program and they will also provide tuition reimbursement.
“The virtual event Tuesday, November 8th at 12 to 12:45 PM. You will learn about freight broker, the role and the industry, the course details, you will learn about the topics, course benefits, and also about registration and financial aid,” She said.
UTC and employer partners will hold an in-person open house on December 6th.
