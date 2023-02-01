Wednesday marks the first day of Black History Month. All month long the city, local organizations, businesses and schools will be commemorating the history, contributions and legacies of Black and African American with events.
UTC kicked off their celebrations with a pep rally and their 2nd annual Taste of Black Chattanooga event.
Christopher Stokes, Assistant Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at UTC said their mission is to help students be firm in their identities and their cultures. "It's very important for us to offer opportunities for students to see themselves, their culture and experiences within the college experience as well," he said.
Every February his office partners with other departments and organizations in Chattanooga to hosts events in celebration of Black History Month.
Stokes said this year the focus is the Black Renaissance.
"So, it's like a reflection of the Harlem Renaissance, looking at how those cultural explorations, art, history all those types of things are in a resurgence, rebirth in this current time."
This year they are kicking off the month in a new way. During an event with Tyner Academy, students shared with his office what they would they do if they planned a program for Black History Month.
"So, they wanted to see a pep rally style event as well as some local vendors as well," said Stokes.
Stokes combined the students ideas with their Taste of Black Chattanooga event to kick off this year's celebrations.
From gospel singers to dancers and stepping, the kick off had it all. The prep rally was followed by numerous black-owned local food vendors handing out free samples.
"So difficult is it to get into the community and find those spaces, but the community decided to open its doors and come to campus and allow a welcome experience like this."
Throughout the entire month the campus will host several events like International Tea Time, open mic nights, a fashion show and a screening at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. While we celebrate Black History Month, Stokes wants people to keep this in mind, "Black history is American history and it's something that you should engage in all the time. When we learn about one of our cultures we learn about our experiences as well."
He said that it's not just a period of time they're focusing on but the entire Black experience in this country and sharing that experience with people from all different backgrounds.
