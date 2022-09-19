To celebrate Hispanic heritage month, UTC is hosting an event this Thursday recognizing the diverse Latin community on campus.
Lupton Hall will be filled with students and faculty Thursday, celebrating Hispanic heritage month with music and food and guest speakers.
Professors who will be speaking at the event say while the day will be fun they hope students are inspired by their stories of perseverance.
"My father was a first generation college student, he actually put himself through college and he did so playing minor league baseball and soccer in Mexico," said Nikolasa Tejero, UTC's Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences.
Nikolasa Tejero will be one of the honored guests speaking at Thursdays event.
"About what Hispanic heritage month means to us," said Tejero.
Tejero says they partnered with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga and UTC's Hispanic leadership organization Hola, to prepare for the occasion.
"I also hope there is a lot of celebration, because it is about celebrating our heritage, celebrating our roots, our culture," said Tejero.
She says the theme of the event will be, Unido, meaning united.
"There are things that connect us, there are thing that unite us, but there is such variety, there is such diversity," said Tejero.
Tejero says each Hispanic persons story is unique depending on what country they come from or even the story of how there family immigrated to the states. Tejero plans to share her journey and her family's story hoping to inspire others in her community they can achieve their goals.
"The idea of, see it... be it, the idea that it is possible," said Tejero.
Tejero says her parents showed her through tenacity and determination anything is possible. Now she encourages others in the Latin American community and students on campus to show up Thursday, connect with faculty members and help lift up Chattanooga's Hispanic heritage.
"What better way to get to know somebody by hearing them tell their own stories," said Tejero.
The event will take place on the first floor of Lupton Hall on UTC's campus. The Celebration starts at 5:30 pm.