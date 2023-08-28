It's been about 10 months since the AI sensation Chat GPT was released.
UTC has been working to understand the proper ways it can help teachers and students, but also working to prevent nefarious uses like cheating on assignments.
"I think ten years down the road we'll be able to look back on this and say man that was like the wild west back then, we didn't know what we were doing," said Victoria Bryan, Director of UTC's Walker Center For Teaching And Learning.
Victoria Bryan was tasked with researching the new technology and teaching professors what they need to know.
"Some are very excited, some are unconcerned, some have existential dread, and I think it's important for us all to hear that," said Bryan.
By giving it a few prompts, Chat GPT can help write emails for you or speeches, and for some using it unethically it can even write an entire school paper.
"We don't want that to happen, but we also don't want to go back to... like to an older practice that might also short circuit their ability to demonstrate their learning," said Bryan.
Bryan says she assist professors struggling with adapting their curriculum for Chat GPT.
She says some have turned to doing more presentations or even class podcast projects to allow students to show they have learned the material.
But she says it's crucial students and educators learn how to use Chat GPT correctly.
"I mean it's going to be everywhere, and they're going to need to know how to use it, and how to use it ethically in their field," said Bryan.
Bryan says she has been very honest with the UTC faculty that they don't have all the answers on how to best work with the new technology yet, but reiterates Chat GPT isn't going anywhere and it will be a vital tool in the near future.
"And I'm really glad we continued to learn more, that we regulated this in ways that were needed and that we have adjusted right, that we didn't try to stay in a pre AI world and let the world progress with out us," said Bryan.