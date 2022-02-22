The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is hosting a job fair on Friday to give individuals the opportunity to join the finance and insurance industries.
It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kingdom Center at 730 E MLK Boulevard.
They encourage everyone to attend, including those with no experience and also those looking to make a job switch.
Leading up to the job fair they will be hosting prep classes.
All day Wednesday they will have virtual interview classes teaching skills and techniques, and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in-person.
On Thursday they will be workshopping resumes all day virtually and again in-person from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Both of these events will also be at the Kingdom Center.
All of the hiring events are free.
You can find a link to register on the Urban League of Chattanooga's website.