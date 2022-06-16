UPDATE: After being closed for two days for repair work, the Hamilton County Highway Department reports that the W Road has been reopened to traffic.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Highway Department will closed the W Road up/down Signal Mountain Tuesday and Wednesday for repair work.
On the schedule for repair are a storm pipe replacement, asphalt repair and general maintenance to the guardrails and signs.
Also, Walden Ridge Utility will also be trying to finish up restoration work on a water line replacement.
The road is expected to re-open to traffic Wednesday evening.