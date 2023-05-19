A TWRA Biologist signals an improvement in conditions.
The TWRA Biologoist and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation concluded no toxins or chemical spills were the problem and reported normal water levels for the catfish species.
The agencies also report no consumption or swimming warnings for the lake.
However, anglers like Mudkah Mansahpah, who frequent the Chickamauga Dam, have theories on what happened.
"I think that somebody illegally dumped 300 farm fish in there. Okay, the same size catfish and only one species," said Mansahpah.
Numerous posts on social media from lake-goers showed pictures of abnormal sores and a milky substance coming from the fish.
The TWRA says those types of markings are commonly found in reservoirs across the southeast.
The agency says as the weather begins to warm, water temperatures rise, causing fish to die off.
But there's a new concern for anglers like Mansapah who visit the lake often.
"really, the fish are not really biting," said Mansapah. "So that's my concern, i've been out here the last two weeks, and they are not hitting, nothing hitting."
The same is said by Charles Brown, who believes the Chickamauga dam is a hot spot for fishers.
"Is the fact that they ran those floodgates for months and this here was almost like an ocean, I mean the water was really, really turbulent," said Brown.
TWRA biologists have been monitoring areas along the Tennessee and Hiwassee rivers.
Mansahpah says despite trouble catching fish, the water seems better.
"I haven't really seen any more of a catfish whatever's left that's floating on the bank and stuff," said Mansahpah.
Again, biologists will continue to manage fish populations and will ensure the safety of everyone at the Chickamauga reservoir.