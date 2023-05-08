The TWRA has had its hands full on this. Mike Jolly, The reservoir fish manager for Region 3, says people have a right to be concerned, but this is all part of the natural order.
TWRA's Mike Jolly is one of the biologists observing the ongoing catfish situation in Chickamauga Lake.
Jolly said when the agency conducted initial investigations last week, the catfish had been dead for 72 hours.
He says he understands concerns, but the number of catfish found belly up is consistent with the annual death rate.
"Typically, it's not unheard of for a species to lose about 35 percent of their population annually, but of course, the reproduction rate of those fish is building that back up again, " Jolly said. "It's a revolving process."
The TWRA doesn't believe bacteria, viruses, or chemicals played a role since every catfish found was the same color and size.
Jolly says reservoirs aren't natural systems for even the strongest fish species.
He says catfish of any type are usually not the first to die when environmental disruptions happen, but he says reservoirs like Chickamauga Lake are constantly changing.
The reservoirs are also going through a time of filling to the summer pool level," Jolly said. "They haven't achieved that status yet, so there's a lot more retention time in reservoirs."
"In other words, there's not a lot of flow passing through the dam that you would see at other times of the year," he continued.
Jolly says there are no indicators the catfish deaths were caused by bad water quality or other environmental factors but are waiting to draw a final conclusion after investigations.
"You know, these fish are not going to disappear overnight, so a lot of the reports we are getting are from the same areas or probably the same fish that we saw or our staff saw last week at the end of the week," said Jolly. "So that's going to be ongoing for a while as well."
I did reach out to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for comment about the water condition at the Lake.
They said the latest test shows results are within normal ranges, and no fishing consumption or bacterial advisories are posted.
The TWRA says they'll update us when their investigation is complete.