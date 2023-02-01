Families in Meigs County are still dealing with the damage caused by a tornado three weeks ago.
One family we met when it happened says insurance has provided some help, but it's not enough to cover the cost for new homes. They are hoping to get word out about their situation.
The cost of buying a new camper can range anywhere from $35 to $70 thousand dollars. The Writesel family says that's a price range the simply can not afford.
"We do what we can to help everybody and we're just asking for just a little bit of help here," said Jessica Writesel, the owner.
January 12th is a day the Writesel family will never forget.
They were inside one of them when the camper lifted off the ground and into the air. It was an experience they are grateful to have walked away from.
"If you want to talk about being afraid for your life for a second you are," said Wayne Writesel, an extended family member.
The National Weather Service determined an E.F. 0 passed through the area creating winds up to 75 miles per hour.
Jessica and her extended family own these three campers on sharp road. But, only one camper was covered by insurance.
Since that day, the family of ten have been living in campers that are completely totaled.
Water still leaks from under one camper while the floor is barely holding up in another.
"What's the hardest when you're are living in an RV. You are more vulnerable than you are if you are in a home," said Barbara Mask. "Now that we have this happen any time we get a wind storm to come through I flip out."
While they have not received help from the state, insurance is giving them $20,000 to cover cost for a new camper. But, that money does not include housing for the rest of their family.
"And, we're not even getting that money up front. We have to get the trailer before they do that," added Jessica Writesel. "To find a trailer that's even worth that much is impossible."
Some family members are working to make ends meet while others rely on disability checks.
Now they are hoping their go fund me account will help them cover cost for some repairs while they work to get back on their feet.
"It's been hard, it's been hard, you just go day to day trying to figure it out and do what you can," said Barbara Mask.
The powerful storms may have broken their homes, but not their spirits.
"We definitely should have been dead, but God protected us and honestly couldn't be more blessed and thankful that he spared our lives," said Makenzie Writesel.
If you'd like to know more about how to help the Writesel family you can click here.