UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 153 cleared

UPDATE: A man remains in the ICU Monday after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County, which shut down a portion of the road for nearly four hours.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a crash between two cars became a pileup as several other vehicles collided with the wreckage. 

It happened around 6:00 AM near Cloud Springs Road.

Authorities said 37-year-old Wilfredo Diaz initially collided with a car on I-75 Northbound. Diaz and his vehicle were then hit by an oncoming van while attempting to flag down approaching motorists.

A fourth vehicle struck the wreckage, which then struck a fifth car. 

Diaz was transported to Erlanger Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County dispatch has confirmed a six-car accident with injuries on Interstate 75, north of Exit 353/Cloud Springs Road.

All northbound lanes have been shut down. 

There is not yet word on how long it will be closed.

