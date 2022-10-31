UPDATE: A man remains in the ICU Monday after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County, which shut down a portion of the road for nearly four hours.
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a crash between two cars became a pileup as several other vehicles collided with the wreckage.
It happened around 6:00 AM near Cloud Springs Road.
Authorities said 37-year-old Wilfredo Diaz initially collided with a car on I-75 Northbound. Diaz and his vehicle were then hit by an oncoming van while attempting to flag down approaching motorists.
A fourth vehicle struck the wreckage, which then struck a fifth car.
Diaz was transported to Erlanger Medical Center.
The crash is under investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County dispatch has confirmed a six-car accident with injuries on Interstate 75, north of Exit 353/Cloud Springs Road.
All northbound lanes have been shut down.
There is not yet word on how long it will be closed.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates.