UPDATE: The East Ridge Fire Department and local responders are working a cargo truck fire on 482 McBrien Road in East Ridge. They say the cargo is hazardous. 
TDOT says due to the chemical spill, I-24 will be closed in both directions between 4th Ave and the I-75 split (about a four mile stretch).
 
This will be an extended closure. The ramps to I-24 from I-75 are also closed.
 
Trucks should detour using SR 153 to US 27.
 
East Ridge Police say area traffic is becoming dense on arterial roads such as Ringgold Road and Brainerd with freeway traffic attempting to detour.
 
Please avoid the East Ridge and associated Brainerd area north of East Ridge (Brainerd from Spring Creek to the Tunnels).
 
PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews are working to contain a vehicle fire in East Ridge Thursday evening. 
 
Just after 9 p.m., a tractor trailer caught fire off of McBrien Road. 
Police are working to evacuate the AMC Movie Theater parking lot while the scene is active. 
 
Motorists should avoid the area at this time. 
 
Police are blocking I-24 Westbound lanes as additional agencies head to the scene. 
 
Stay with us as this story continues to develop.

Tags

Recommended for you