Due to a chemical spill, I-24 will be closed in both directions between 4th Ave and the I-75 split (about a four mile stretch). This will be an extended closure— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) August 4, 2023
The ramps to I-24 from I-75 are also closed
Trucks should detour using SR 153 to US 27@ChattFireDept @HamCoTNES
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews are on the scene in East Ridge where a tractor-trailer has caught fire on McBrien Rd near the movie theater. Please avoid the surrounding area at this time. pic.twitter.com/vOtoM56t5t— Local 3 News (@Local3News) August 4, 2023
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police have blocked I-24 at Westside Dr. as crews continue to work a vehicle fire on McBrien Road in East Ridge. pic.twitter.com/2R1CGvbecm— Local 3 News (@Local3News) August 4, 2023