UPDATE: New charges have been brought against Melissa Blair, the woman accused of having sexual relations with numerous male students at McMinn Central High School.
According to Sheriff Joe Guy, the case began with a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on December 9, 2021. It indicated that 38-year-old Melissa A. Blair had been having sexual encounters with male juveniles who were students at McMinn Central High School.
An investigation immediately began, and as interviews progressed, additional information came to light, as well as additional victims.
The February 15 Grand Jury indicted Melissa A Blair on numerous charges, and she was booked into the McMinn Co Jail and later released upon making a $100,000 bond.
“Our investigation has continued over the past few months,” said Sheriff Joe Guy, “in which additional victims were identified, and these cases were presented to the June Grand Jury today which resulted in the present indictments against Melissa A Blair.”
The indictments from the June 21 Grand Jury were a total of 20 counts, including:
- Solicitation of a Minor (3 Counts)
- Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means (4 counts)
- Patronizing Prostitution (5 Counts)
- Aggravated Statutory Rape (6 counts)
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means
“These new charges are related to 9 new confirmed male juvenile victims, related to incidents which occurred from Spring of 2020 through late 2021,” said Sheriff Guy.
He says at the time of these incidents involving Melissa A Blair, the males were between the ages of 15 and 17.
It appears in these cases, as before, that Ms. Blair was communicating with the juveniles on social media, arranging meetings with them, and trading items for sexual encounters with them.
These latest 9 victims, added to the 9 victims previously discovered before the February Grand Jury, brings a total number of 18 male juvenile victims in this case.
“I want to again commend our detective staff for the many hours of identifying , locating, and interviewing victims and their families, collecting physical and electronic evidence, as well as the many days of putting together the subsequent case file. But most importantly we want to offer support and resources to the victims and their parents as we move forward. By contacting the Sheriff’s Office, the McMinn Co Schools Board of Education, or the District Attorney General’s Office, victims and their families can be connected with available resources in coping with these incidents.”
“I also want to express my appreciation for the cooperation of Director of Schools, Lee Parkinson and District Attorney General, Steve Crump and his office for their assistance in this case. We all share a common desire for the safety and welfare of our schools and students.”
A letter from Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkinson served on Melissa A Blair which banned her from all McMinn Co school properties or any school activities remains in effect.
Sheriff Guy added that Melissa A Blair was taken into custody and was booked into the McMinn County Jail this evening and faces a $1,000,000 bond.
The case will be set for upcoming McMinn County Criminal Court.
PREVIOUS STORY: The woman facing charges for sexually assaulting students at McMinn Central High School was in court Monday morning.
Melissa Blair arrived in court and approached the bench. Presiding Judge Andrew Mark Freiberg reset her new court date to August 8th.
Blair faces 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape and 4 counts of human trafficking -- among other charges.
Investigators say Blair's encounters with students continued for a year and half, ending late last year.
Her previous bond stipulations were no contact with the McMinn County School System and students within the school system.
PREVIOUS STORY: Local 3 News was present at the arraignment hearing for Melissa Blair on Monday.
Blair faces 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of solicitation of a minor. All of the victims were students at McMinn Central High School.
Melissa Blair was to appear at her arraignment at 8:30 am at the McMinn County Court House Monday. At 8:43 AM, she was called to the stand and did not come forward. Honorable Judge Andrew Mark Freiberg initially cited her failure to appear, ten minutes later, she arrived.
"On Melissa Blair, has entered a waiver of appearance at arraignment allowed by ruling procedure 43," he said.
The state of Tennessee allows an appearance at an arraignment to be waived by the defendant's criminal defense lawyer.
The waiver was presented by Blair's attorney, Robert R. Kurtz, it was accepted but the District Attorney's office requested an update to her bond stipulations. Melissa Blair arrived in the courtroom, sat amongst the crowd, and approached the stand when called.
"Ms. Blair, earlier I put down Mr. Kurtz as your attorney of record. Your next court date is going to be May 9th. But we have another matter to discuss," Judge Freiberg said.
The District Attorney's office and the McMinn Sheriff's Department have received concerns about Blair in public places around children with her own family.
The request was to update the restrictions of where she is allowed to be in public.
Blair's current bond stipulations are to have no contact with the McMinn County School System and students within the school system.
"I believe the Supreme Court has recognized the fundamental constitutional right of a parent to have direct custody and control of their own children however no right is absolute," Judge Freiberg said.
Freiberg said she could continue taking her children to and from school however she wouldn't be allowed to leave her own car.
"I do think as you know Mr. Kurtz courts do have a right to ensure public safety and access reasonable bond conditions. So I'll put down a written order today..no contact with any school in the 10th judicial district. The only exception is drop off and pick up of her own children but she is to never leave her vehicle and only remain for a temporary amount of time," He said.
Melissa Blair will be back in court on May 9th for further proceedings.