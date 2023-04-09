Local 3 News spoke with the Victim's husband, who says they are in shock someone would attempt this in broad daylight and says they want to see that person behind bars.
"That video will never leave our ring camera. It's there for life; she'll never forget this happened," he said. "It's a wake-up call for everyone that anyone can be a victim at any time."
The Victim's husband spoke to Local 3 News but wanted to keep his identity anonymous.
He says the man followed his wife from Cambridge Square, a shopping area in Ootelwah, to their home on Double Eagle Court, which is about a 10-minute drive.
He says the man was driving this black SUV and blocked their driveway.
The Victim describes the suspect as a white male in his early 40s.
"I pulled up the video on my laptop and got a better view of him. It looks like he has blonde hair," he said.
The family's Ring Camera captured video of the suspect attempting to enter the car while his wife and two children were inside.
At that moment, the Victim told her husband her only thought was to get away.
"She was calm because he was calm. He wasn't very aggressive in the video; he wasn't banging on the windows or anything like that," he said.
He said they waited at a nearby restaurant for help when his wife escaped.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is calling this incident an Attempted Carjacking.
This crime happened just 15 minutes from another "Attempted Kidnapping and Carjacking" report on Middle Valley Road.
Investigators have arrested someone in that case and say the incidents are unrelated. However, this man is still on the run.
"The positive is nothing happened, and the car doors were locked, and they lock automatically when you drive," he said. "We're very thankful for that safety feature because he had no way of getting in.."
The Victim's husband says the man was driving a black Isuzu Rodeo that had damage to the front end.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information to call (423) 622-0022.