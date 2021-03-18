UPDATE: Bradley Co. fire officials say lightning strike caused early morning blaze on Waterlevel Highway

UPDATE: Fire officials in Bradley County believe a lightning strike is to blame for a massive fire at a commercial building off Waterlevel Highway early Thursday morning following a night of storms. The smell of smoke, the sound of sirens and the glow of flames gave residents a rude awakening.
“Certainly not something that we thought we’d be waking up to this morning,” resident Claire Davis Connell said of the incident.
She and other neighbors who live nearby told Channel 3 they watched as the old Star Lite Lounge turned J & K Specialty shop burned to the ground.
“I was on the back porch having coffee and my husband came out and he said, ‘oh my gosh…the building across the street from the front of the neighborhood is on fire.’ So, I turned around and looked and the flames were above the pine trees, they were so big,” Connell recalled.
The call about the incident came in around 7:00 am according to Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks. A loud noise brought on by a night of storms alerted residents something was wrong hours before then.
“Probably around 5:00 this morning we heard a loud boom. It woke me up, my wife and my grandkids. We all woke up,” Resident Winfred Truelove said.
Fire officials now believe that loud “boom” was thunder and the lightning strike that preceded it is what caused the shop that builds boxes and hardwood frames to go up in flames.
“With all the cardboard that was in the building, all the cardboard framing, wood, it’s been very difficult to extinguish the fire,” Chief Fairbanks explained early Thursday afternoon.
Connell told Channel 3 she and her husband have only been in their home for a year and a half. At one point they were concerned they may have had to evacuate.
“With it happening so close by, it kind of made us count our blessings this morning,” she said.
While their home was safe, the building was a total loss. Several agencies including crews from Chattanooga and Polk County assisted in getting the flames under control.
No one was injured in the fire. We’re told the owners are currently out of town but have been notified and they did confirm the power inside the building was turned off when the incident happened.
PREVIOUS STORY: A building located off U.S. Highway 64 in Bradley County is a total loss after a Thursday morning fire, according to Bradley County Fire and Rescue.
Crews with Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue and Polk County fire assisted.
Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks told Channel 3 the roof collapsed as firefighters arrived.