The Chattanooga Fire Department says the substance found and reported near railroad tracks in Hixson this morning has been confirmed as a non-hazardous powder.
Chattanooga firefighters thoroughly sprayed the railroad crossings, roadway, and tracks with water to remove it.
CFD says the powder is believed to have been left behind from a passing rail car.
Boy Scout Road in Hixson is currently shut down from Echo Glen Drive to Sandswitch Road. Sandswitch is blocked at the railroad due to a reported powder on the railroad tracks. CFD hazmat teams are on the scene working to determine the product. Norfolk Southern has been advised and has stopped railroad traffic. Marion Environmental is headed to this location to clean up the scene. It is not believed the substance is dangerous or a threat to the public. A passerby came across the tracks at 11:30 AM Wednesday, spotted the substance and called 911.